Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 June 2023 08:23 Hits: 3

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister said on Saturday a projection in the government's budget of 3.5% economic growth for the year ending in June 2024 was a "realistic target". Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/06/10/pakistan039s-target-of-35-gdp-in-2023-24-fiscal-year-realistic---finance-minister