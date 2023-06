Category: World Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 20:49 Hits: 1

As Donald Trump faces new legal jeopardy, his charges of a corrupt Department of Justice are heightening the nation’s political rifts.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2023/0609/Trump-indictment-As-legal-peril-grows-so-does-political-divide?icid=rss