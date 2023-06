Category: World Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 19:30 Hits: 1

It has been nearly two years since Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would be leading efforts to address the root causes of migration. But, income from family members abroad far outweighs Biden Administration investments.

Read more https://progressive.org/latest/the-other-americans-investment-alone-isn%E2%80%99t-enough-abbott-20230609/