Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 22:39 Hits: 2

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine is still receiving water needed to cool its reactors despite the rupture of the Kakhovka dam, the IAEA said on June 8 as Ukraine assessed the damage caused by flooding and as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed environmental activists.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/zaporizhzhya-nuclear-grossi-dam-kakhovka-ukraine-russia-flooding/32450992.html