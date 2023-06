Category: World Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 07:22 Hits: 3

Water levels are beginning to drop in the areas of Ukraine's southern Kherson region that saw major flooding following the destruction earlier this week of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River, a regional official said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-kherson-flooding-rescue-efforts-water-receding/32451662.html