???? Live: Heavy fighting in southeast Ukraine as Kyiv seeks to pierce Russian defences

Category: World Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 05:42 Hits: 2

Russian officials and military bloggers reported heavy fighting in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions on Friday as Ukrainian forces sought to pierce Russian lines and split the occupying forces. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had obtained "results" on the eastern front as he returned from a visit to the southern Kherson region hit by catastrophic flooding in the wake of the Nova Kakhovka dam breach. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230609-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-zelensky-claims-results-amid-heavy-fighting-in-eastern-ukraine