Category: World Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 08:44 Hits: 5

THE baby for sale racket has reared its ugly head again, and this time around the authorities are investigating if the syndicates involved had any internal assistance. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/true-or-not/2023/06/09/quickcheck-were-nrd-officers-involved-in-a-baby-for-sale-syndicate