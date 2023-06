Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 21:07 Hits: 2

In one of the biggest rulings of this term so far, the Supreme Court upheld a key section of the Voting Rights Act. The case has important implications for both 2024 elections and democracy overall.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2023/0608/In-major-win-for-voting-rights-Supreme-Court-sides-with-Black-Alabamians?icid=rss