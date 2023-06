Category: World Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 06:54 Hits: 5

It has been a busy and action-packed week in the region, with much attention focused on the escalation of violence in north Kosovo. The coming weeks look like there will be few dull moments too.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/06/09/week-in-review-big-gambles-amid-potential-breakthroughs/