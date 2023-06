Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 12:30 Hits: 2

Calls at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore to improve military-to-military communication between the US and China, especially in light of increasingly aggressive encounters at sea and in the air, fell on deaf ears. Despite the best efforts of the US and its allies, China is in no hurry to re-engage.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-and-america-do-not-talk-at-shangri-la-dialogue-by-richard-maude-2023-06