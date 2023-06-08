The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

World's Deadliest Wars Go Unreported : Journalist Anjan Sundaram

Category: World Hits: 7

1920 1080 max

The acclaimed war correspondent Anjan Sundaram joins us to discuss the state of conflict reporting and why some of the world’s deadliest wars go unreported. We cover conflict in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, as well as the future of the international media economy. Due in part to the lingering “colonial” structure of global media, Sundaram says, “these enormous wars, some of the biggest in our world today — and some of the greatest since World War II — are still relatively underreported in the international news.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/6/8/anjan_sundaram_conflict_reporting

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version