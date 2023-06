Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 08:48 Hits: 4

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was due to appeal to several courts for bail on June 8 on a growing list of charges against him in a bid to avert his arrest, which could risk a repeat of violent protests by his supporters.

