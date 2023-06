Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 08:38 Hits: 3

President Zelenskyy said he has visited the flood-hit region of Kherson, as rescue efforts continue following the breach of the Kakhovka dam and says more help is needed. DW has the latest.

