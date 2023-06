Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 03:33 Hits: 2

Federal prosecutors have notified former US President Donald Trump's attorneys he is the target of an investigation into his handling of classified materials, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding to his legal troubles as he campaigns for the White House in 2024.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230608-justice-department-informs-trump-he-is-target-of-classified-documents-probe