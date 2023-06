Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 07:17 Hits: 2

Smoke from Canadian wildfires shrouded New York in a record-breaking apocalyptic smog Wednesday as cities along the US East Coast issued air pollution warnings and thousands evacuated their homes in Canada.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230608-in-pictures-canada-wildfires-shroud-new-york-in-apocalyptic-smog