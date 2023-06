Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 09:07 Hits: 3

The United States offered a US$5mil reward on June 7 for the Swedish man who marketed an encrypted communications network for drug traffickers – unaware that the technology was developed by the FBI. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2023/06/08/us-sets-us5mil-reward-for-swede-who-marketed-encrypted-phones-to-traffickers