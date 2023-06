Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 June 2023 06:09 Hits: 2

Ivo Josipovic has many strings to his bow, besides politics. Now the 65-year-old former Croatian president has written an opera about John Lennon.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/06/08/far-from-frontline-politics-croatian-ex-president-pens-lennon-opera/