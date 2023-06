Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 12:09 Hits: 2

Following the public release of powerful generative AI applications like ChatGPT, a growing chorus of pioneers in the field has spoken up to highlight the dangers that the technology poses to economic stability. But while sound regulation is obviously needed, scare-mongering could do more harm than good.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ai-pessimism-overlooks-productivity-gains-needed-for-aging-societies-by-jim-o-neill-2023-06