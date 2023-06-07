A National State of Emergency: Human Rights Campaign Sounds the Alarm over Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws in U.S.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 12:17 Hits: 3

The Human Rights Campaign has declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States over a wave of discriminatory laws passed in states across the country. There have been more than 70 anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed into law so far in 2023 — more than double last year’s number, which was previously the worst year for discriminatory legislation. These laws have primarily targeted the transgender community, with many states banning gender-affirming medical care and participation in sports by trans youth. The Human Rights Campaign, which is the largest organization devoted to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people in the U.S., made its declaration on Tuesday, just a few days into Pride Month. “There is an imminent health and safety crisis facing our community,” says the group’s president, Kelley Robinson.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/6/7/hrc_state_of_emergency