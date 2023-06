Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 11:20 Hits: 2

Borussia Dortmund have just climbed to the fifth tier of women's football in Germany after a second straight promotion. They are on course to reach the Frauen Bundesliga in 2027 and are keen to make up for lost time.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/borussia-dortmund-women-s-team-slow-to-start-fast-to-rise/a-65835285?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf