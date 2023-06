Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 12:48 Hits: 3

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russian authorities failed to adequately investigate the poisoning in 2020 of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, thus violating his right to life and a proper investigation under the European Convention of Human Rights.

