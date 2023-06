Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 00:59 Hits: 0

France's left-wing forces and labour unions will stage another day of strikes on Tuesday to try to derail President Emmanuel Macron's pensions overhaul, insisting that the fight to thwart the changes is not over even after it became law.

