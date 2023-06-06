The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Ukraine says Russian forces blew up Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region

Ukraine’s military on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam, a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls, and alerted residents further along the Dnipro River to evacuate due to potential flooding downstream. Russia’s TASS news agency said there was no “critical danger” yet to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from the collapse of the dam. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

