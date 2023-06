Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 05:58 Hits: 0

Elina Svitolina’s fairy-tale run at Roland Garros, her first Grand Slam tournament since becoming a mother, has inspired and enthralled a French Open crowd stripped of home players. With war still raging in her home country, she hopes her feats on the Paris clay can bring a little joy to Ukrainians, too.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230606-last-french-player-standing-roland-garros-crowd-adopts-ukraine-s-svitolina