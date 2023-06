Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 08:36 Hits: 2

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German man has been arrested on suspicion of helping in the murder and attempted murder of 20 people at a fire at an asylum seekers hostel three decades ago, one of a series of attacks on foreigners after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Read full story

