Published on Monday, 05 June 2023

In an era of geopolitical rebalancing, Europe needs a more cohesive stance in international forums, together with stronger strategic partnerships, to enhance its global influence. Spain can contribute to these goals when it assumes the presidency of the Council of the EU next month – if domestic politics do not get in the way.

