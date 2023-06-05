Newt Gingrich: 'It’s impossible under current law to ensure an accurate election'

Category: World Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 00:08 Hits: 2

Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, during a Fox News appearance Sunday, claimed "Democrats have a passion for stealing" elections, The Hill reports.

Gingrich comments come as the right-wing network agreed to pay a $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems for spreading lies about the 2020 election — mostly through recently fired host Tucker Carlson.

Per The Hill, Gingrich was asked by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo "about whether Republicans were doing enough to 'ensure a free and fair election in 2024."

The former speaker replied, "Well, I think it's probably almost impossible under current law to ensure an accurate election," Gingrich said, adding, "And I think the only Republican strategy in the long run is to pick issues and win by margins so big that they can’t steal it. If you have a very close election, Democrats have a passion for stealing them."

He continued, "And we have — we're gradually in the Republican states beginning to tighten up the election law. But in states dominated by Democrats, like New York, Illinois, California, you just have to assume that the machine will steal as much as it can."

Reuters reports, "The top U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies have concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud in the" 2020 election, adding, "Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the nation's top law enforcement official under Trump, said on Dec. 1, 2020, that he had not seen any evidence of fraud that would have changed the election results."

Furthermore, The Brennan Center's seminal report shows "most allegations of fraud turn out to be baseless and that most of the few remaining allegations reveal irregularities and other forms of election misconduct."

The Hill's full report is available at this link. The Brennan Center's report is here. Reuters' report is here (subscription required).

