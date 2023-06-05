Former congressman recalls Trump voters saying God chose him to fight liberals guided by the devil

Category: World Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 00:45 Hits: 2

Speaking to former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for his Sunday podcast, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) discussed the difference between the dedicated Republican voters and the die-hard MAGA loyalists.

"There's a group of the base — there's a percentage of the base, 30, 35, 37 percent that is not pro-Trum, they're only Trump. Only Trump," said Walsh. "And these people, Michael, believe that the left has destroyed America. They believe the left is guided by the devil. They have told me this, and they believed that God picks, Michael, sometimes flawed dudes to be his warriors. They believe Trump is a flawed human being who God has anointed to destroy the left guided by the devil."

It isn't merely the most loyal Trump followers; it's officials that served the U.S. government who made such comments.

For example, in November 2019, then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that Trump is "here at this chosen time because God ordained it."

Billy Graham's son, Franklin Graham, proclaimed in June 2019, “God was behind the last election."

“Only God could deliver such a savior to our nation," said Trump's one-time campaign manager Brad Parscale, in April 2019.

"I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times, and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that's why he's there," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network. "I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about."

Walsh explained that people like that don't want another candidate.

"Which is another reason if Trump doesn't get the nomination, DeSantis, whoever it is, good f--king luck. This percent will just leave. They won't vote for any other Republican," said Walsh.

He said that those Trump supporters believe they're in a holy war.

See the discussion below or at the link here.





