California AG threatens legal action against Florida for migrant flight to Sacramento

Speaking to CNNs Jim Acosta on Sunday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta revealed the state believes the flight of immigrants dropped off in Sacramento is part of another Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) scheme targeting Latinos.

DeSantis has previously paid to have individuals trick immigrants on the border into flying to a different location. The Florida-funded flights never remove Florida immigrants, but only those on the border with Texas.

"We're deepening our investigation now, and we believe that the state of Florida is involved," said Bonta. "And one of their vendors that they hired with an official budgetary allotment called 'Virtual Systems' was involved in moving these migrants from Texas to New Mexico and then to Sacramento. So, we believe the state of Florida is behind it and we are investigating now to see if there are any criminal or civil laws that have been violated."

The immigrants were interviewed, and they revealed someone gave them false promises of lawmakers being willing to help them find jobs "if they got on this plane and went to another location. They were manipulated. They were mistreated. They were abused and exploited. They came to this country after a three-month journey, most from Venezuela sleeping on the street at night and often not having food to have an opportunity to work here in the United States. The first thing that happened when they got here was someone lied to them. Told them they would help them find the work that they hoped for and dreamed of. But instead, they deserted them, dumped them in Sacramento, and didn't lift a finger to help them find a job."

In a statement, Bonta went on to call it "state-sanctioned kidnapping."

"We are locking down the evidence to demonstrate and prove their involvement," he went on. "This is the same company, the same one that was used when migrants were moved to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. This is part of an official act and budgetary outlay in the state of Florida. It's called their voluntary transportation program, and they've hired Virtual Systems, the state of Florida has to identify migrants in Texas, not in Florida, in Texas, and move them to other states. So there's a pattern here, there's documentation here, the document clearly — that we have in our possession — says the state of Florida. So, we believe that the state of Florida, Gov. DeSantis is behind it. Gov. Desantis has demonstrated his pettiness, lack of substance, his xenophobia and his, discrimination and racism, and his willingness to treat human beings, people, as political pawns. It's wrong, and we are getting to the bottom of it."

