Published on Monday, 05 June 2023

The UN’s annual World Environment Day on Monday comes days after negotiations on an international treaty against plastic pollution concluded Friday in Paris with 170 nations agreeing to produce a first draft of an accord by November. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the scale of the problem and its implications through 10 crucial statistics.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/environment/20230605-ten-statistics-on-global-plastic-addiction-and-its-consequences