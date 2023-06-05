The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

German police raids on Last Generation climate activists spike recruitment

German police raids on Last Generation climate activists spike recruitment Pressure is mounting in Germany on the Last Generation climate collective, whose members specialise in gluing themselves to tarmac. Following a series of police raids last month, activists say they are being unjustly criminalised but that the police action has led to a recruitment spike. As the international community marks World Environment Day, FRANCE 24 reports on a group sparking controversy in Germany.   

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230605-german-police-raids-on-last-generation-climate-activists-spike-recruitment

