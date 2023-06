Bukit Raja flood situation continues to improve

“The more I learned about pollinators, the more interested I became in the Queen of pollination: the 20,000 species of bees worldwide that are largely responsible for the seeds of rebirth of three-quarters of the flowering plants in the world. I discovered that assuming, as most people do, that "bee" equals "stinging honey bee" was even more ludicrous than assuming "dog" equals itty bitty Chihuahua.” ― Paige Embry, Our Native Bees: North America's Endangered Pollinators and the Fight to Save Them