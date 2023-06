Category: World Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 15:58 Hits: 3

Eri Yoshida is a Japanese baseball player who dreams her knuckleball pitch will take her to the big leagues. No stranger to overcoming the odds, she’s pitched in games – and won – in Japan, the United States, and Canada – against men and women.

