Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023

While the International Monetary Fund has made great strides on climate change in a short time, emerging markets and developing economies need resources to invest in resilience more urgently than ever. There are four ways the IMF can help them shift to a low-carbon pathway and finance adaptation measures before it’s too late.

