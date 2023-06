Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 11:10 Hits: 5

With recent landmark legislation to support decarbonization and innovation, the United States is making up for lost time after its failed 40-year experiment with neoliberalism. But if it is serious about embracing a new paradigm, it will need to do more to help bring the rest of the world along.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-europe-industrial-policies-international-law-level-playing-field-by-joseph-e-stiglitz-2023-05