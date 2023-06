Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 June 2023 07:10 Hits: 2

A 2-year-old child was killed in a Russian air strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, while air defenses in the capital of Kyiv repelled a wave of Russian drones and missiles, Ukrainian officials said.

