'He really wants to hurt people': Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a grifter worse than most

Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 June 2023 01:30 Hits: 1

Donald Trump is a "grifter," and a worse one than disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to former White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci was on NBC to discuss his connections with Bankman-Fried, who was friends with Scaramucci before Bankman-Fried was arrested and accused of fraud. The former Trump official told the story of how he escorted Bankman-Fried to meet various wealthy individuals around the world in an effort to secure certain funding.

After discussing Bankman-Fried in the context of being a grifter, the host, Chuck Todd, asked Scaramucci a simple question: is Donald Trump considered a "grifter"?

Scaramucci thought for a moment before answering.

"Yeah, he's a different type of grifter than Sam Bankman-Fried," Scaramucci replies. "They have the same chemistry, these type of people. They objectify human beings. They don't look at you or me as flesh and blood and develop empathy for us. They see us as either means to get them to a place they need to get to... or they'll run over you with indiscrimination."

Scaramucci added that Trump is "meaner" than Bankman-Fried.

"There's something a little meaner about Donald Trump... because Donald Trump, he really wants to hurt people," he added. "He excites the racism, he excites the division. Sam was really playing a video game and seeing if he could score more points than the rest of us. Donald Trump is more in that political sociopathic behavior where he wants power more than other things that are probably more important than power."

Watch the video below or follow the link:





Read more https://www.alternet.org/anthony-scaramucci-calls-trump-grifter/