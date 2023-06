Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 18:48 Hits: 1

Tens of thousands gathered on Saturday for the fifth anti-government protest this month in Serbia's capital Belgrade after two back-to-back shootings that killed 18 people, half of them children.

