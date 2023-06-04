The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Girl, 2, killed and several injured after Russian strike near Dnipro

🔴 Live: Girl, 2, killed and several injured after Russian strike near Dnipro Rescue efforts are ongoing following a Russian air strike on a residential district in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday night that killed one child and injured more than 20 people, officials said. Attempted strikes on Kyiv were repelled by Ukraine's air-defence system in the early hours of Sunday morning, the capital's military officials said. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

