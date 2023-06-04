???? Live: Girl, 2, killed and several injured after Russian strike near Dnipro

Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 June 2023 04:59 Hits: 1

Rescue efforts are ongoing following a Russian air strike on a residential district in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday night that killed one child and injured more than 20 people, officials said. Attempted strikes on Kyiv were repelled by Ukraine's air-defence system in the early hours of Sunday morning, the capital's military officials said. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

