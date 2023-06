Category: World Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 16:05 Hits: 1

Customers should not keep their money in apps like Venmo for the long term, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned weeks after three banks collapsed. Payment apps are not traditional bank accounts, so funds may not be covered by deposit insurance.

