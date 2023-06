Category: World Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 16:07 Hits: 1

Nearly 20 countries have abolished or lowered “tampon taxes,” consumption taxes levied on menstrual products, following Kenya’s decision in 2004. But even amid a push for access to sanitary products, some countries hesitate to relinquish the revenue.

