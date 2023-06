Category: World Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 12:08 Hits: 1

A new commission to root out "Russian influence" in Poland violates every fundamental principle of the rule of law, and is clearly designed to prevent leading opposition candidates from running in this fall's general election. The country's illiberal ruling party is growing desperate and more brazen.

