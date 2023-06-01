Fast-Tracking a Lassa Fever Vaccine

Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 10:05 Hits: 1

The remarkably rapid development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines offers valuable lessons for stakeholders working to prevent Lassa fever, which has been ravaging West African countries for decades. If governments follow this blueprint, they could demonstrate the power of local leadership in shaping global health initiatives.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/lessons-from-covid19-must-be-applied-to-develop-lassa-fever-vaccine-by-oyeronke-oyebanji-2023-06