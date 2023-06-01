The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Fast-Tracking a Lassa Fever Vaccine

Category: World Hits: 1

Fast-Tracking a Lassa Fever Vaccine

The remarkably rapid development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines offers valuable lessons for stakeholders working to prevent Lassa fever, which has been ravaging West African countries for decades. If governments follow this blueprint, they could demonstrate the power of local leadership in shaping global health initiatives.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/lessons-from-covid19-must-be-applied-to-develop-lassa-fever-vaccine-by-oyeronke-oyebanji-2023-06

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version