Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 07:25 Hits: 4

President Volodomyr Zelenskiy has ordered an audit of all of Ukraine's air raid shelters after a 9-year-old girl, her mother, and another woman were killed by falling fragments of a missile after being unable to enter a Kyiv shelter that was reportedly locked during a Russian attack.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-zelenskiy-shelters-inspection/32442884.html