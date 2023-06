Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 08:05 Hits: 3

BUTTERWORTH: The division of seats for the coming six state elections is almost done, says Fahmi Fadzil. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/06/03/state-polls-seat-allocation-talks-almost-complete-says-pakatan-info-chief