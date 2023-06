Category: World Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 09:46 Hits: 2

Isa Khashiyev, a former lawmaker in the Siberian city of Minusinsk, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for ordering the assassination of an editor of the Ton-M newspaper in 2016.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-siberia-lawmaker-sentenced-journalist-assassination/32440150.html