'I am there to ask questions': Sean Hannity will not fact-check Donald Trump at Fox News town hall

Category: World Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 23:45 Hits: 4

Fox News host Sean Hannity vowed on Thursday's edition of his Premiere Radio Network show that he will not challenge, correct, fact-check, or question whatever former President Donald Trump says during Thursday night's Fox News town hall in Iowa.

"We're gonna try and cover as much ground as we can. One thing I will tell you, this town hall is not going to be like fake news CNN," Hannity said of that network's controversial New Hampshire event in April.

"I am not there to debate the candidate. I am not there to argue with the candidate. I am there to ask questions and let the candidate give their answer and let the audience ask their questions," Hannity continued. "That's my job tonight. That will be a great distinction."

READ MORE: 'Embarrassing': Chris Sununu slams GOP and undecided voters' behavior during Trump Town Hall

Hannity then took a jab at correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who moderated CNN's event and faced blowback for what people perceived as either fact-checking Trump too little or too much.

"'Well, Hannity, you went easy, you weren't like whatever those -- whoever the person was on fake news CNN that did hers.' Okay, she was doing that show for an audience, a group of fellow journalists, so she'd be accepted into that elite, you know, ridiculous blue checkmark media cult on Twitter that talk to themselves in a bubble, that are out of touch with we the people," Hannity complained.

Despite Collins' best efforts to get to the truth, Trump still managed to spout a torrent of falsehoods and conspiracy theories, which the carefully selected audience gobbled up.

Hannity, however, wants Trump to be Trump.

READ MORE: 'Dereliction of duty': Fox News host hammers Kaitlan Collins for inadequately fact-checking Donald Trump

"So I'm doing the show so you can get answers from a presidential candidate that's leading for the Republican Party. It's not about me debating the president," Hannity added. "And people can fact-check them all they want afterward, but the reality is I want to hear what he has to say in his own words and actually let him finish a thought, which was not very common during the first one."

Listen below via Media Matters for America or at this link.

READ MORE: 'Republican fundraisers scared to death' after Trump town hall performance: former GOP lawmaker

Read more https://www.alternet.org/there-to-ask-questions/