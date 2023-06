Category: World Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 09:04 Hits: 2

In mainland Europe's westernmost country, water is becoming scarce. Still, Portuguese politicians continue to focus on economic activities that consume particularly large amounts of water, activists say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/portugal-water-scarcity-weighs-on-drought-stricken-economy/a-65795525?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf