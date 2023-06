Category: World Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 08:13 Hits: 3

The United States announced sanctions Thursday on Sudanese leaders it blames for the breakdown of US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire efforts after shelling and air strikes killed 18 civilians at a Khartoum market.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230602-us-sanctions-sudanese-leaders-as-shelling-and-air-strikes-shatter-ceasefire