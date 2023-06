Category: World Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 09:01 Hits: 3

Taiwan and the US on Thursday inked the first part of a new trade pact. Negotiated under the beak of a hawkish China, the pact is hailed by involved parties as the most significant trade deal between Taipei and Washington since Taiwan joined the World Trade Organization in 2002.

